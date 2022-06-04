Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Purchases 30,000 Shares

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FTK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 74.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.