Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $697.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

