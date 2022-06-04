Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Foraco International SA (TSE:FARGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.09. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 2,345 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$206.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

