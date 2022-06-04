Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.09. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 2,345 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$206.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

