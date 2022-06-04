Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.38

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.61. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 469,658 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$592.16 million and a PE ratio of -82.67.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.