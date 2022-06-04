Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 192.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 197,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

