Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$4.70. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 805,220 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares in the company, valued at C$7,960,333.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

