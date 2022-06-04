Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162,315.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $611,661.89 and approximately $162,315.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $872.29 or 0.02917895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00439287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars.

