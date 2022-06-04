Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $27.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,477,192,622 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

