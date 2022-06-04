Friedenthal Financial Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 977,720 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

