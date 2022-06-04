Friedenthal Financial Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,378 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

RYT traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.71. 47,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average is $288.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $239.58 and a one year high of $327.81.

