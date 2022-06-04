Friedenthal Financial Purchases 2,539 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.21. 3,542,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.59 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

