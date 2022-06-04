Friedenthal Financial Sells 14,278 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

