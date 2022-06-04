Friedenthal Financial Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,039.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,492 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,158,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 2,106,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $107.46.

