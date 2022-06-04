Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,093. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

