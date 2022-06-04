FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $91.87.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.