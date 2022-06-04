Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.25

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.25 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Fulham Shore shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 263,008 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

