Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.25

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.25 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Fulham Shore shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 263,008 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £87.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.
About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.