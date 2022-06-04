Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $311,364.00

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $104.34 million and approximately $311,364.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,688.57 or 1.00084923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.