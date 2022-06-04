Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Funko worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 141,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,398 shares of company stock worth $12,745,422. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

