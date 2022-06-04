Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

