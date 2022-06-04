GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0188 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $14,210.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00211441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001708 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006420 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,688,736 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

