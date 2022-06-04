Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.11. 918,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.