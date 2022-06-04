GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.59.

GAP stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

