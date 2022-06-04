Geeq One Day Volume Reaches $739,800.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $739,800.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

