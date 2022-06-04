General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.