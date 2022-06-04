Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Head to Head Survey

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ginkgo Bioworks and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 5 0 2.57 Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus price target of $7.70, suggesting a potential upside of 110.38%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 653.14%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks N/A -15.64% -9.39% Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Graphite Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 20.72 -$1.83 billion N/A N/A Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.52

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

