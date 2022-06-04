Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) rose 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 709,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,986,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

