Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.77. Glencore shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 26,772 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

