Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.44% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

