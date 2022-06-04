Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

NYSE GLOB traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $198.84. 316,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,318. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

