Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.
NYSE GLOB traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $198.84. 316,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,318. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
