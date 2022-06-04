Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

NYSE GLOB traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $198.84. 316,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,318. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

