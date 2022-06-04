GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 13.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. 66,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 113,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

