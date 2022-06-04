Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Increased to $33.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLNG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $30,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.