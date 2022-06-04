Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

