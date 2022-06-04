Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $66,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

