Govi (GOVI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.02 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $141,970.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Govi has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00696340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00438168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,695,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

