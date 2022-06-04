Graviton Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00452580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00433185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

