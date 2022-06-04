Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

