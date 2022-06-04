Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 27th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of GCHOY opened at 10.20 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of 7.50 and a 12 month high of 13.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.56.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.