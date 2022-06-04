Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of ZION opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

