Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

