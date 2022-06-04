HC Wainwright Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $70.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

I-Mab stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 127,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

