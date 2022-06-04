Head to Head Comparison: Zeta Global (ZETA) and Its Rivals

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zeta Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zeta Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 Zeta Global Competitors 2904 13836 25074 694 2.55

Zeta Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.45%. Given Zeta Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million -$249.56 million -2.60 Zeta Global Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.43

Zeta Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78% Zeta Global Competitors -30.69% -64.77% -7.99%

Summary

Zeta Global competitors beat Zeta Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

