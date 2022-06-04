Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

