Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Cap of $228.67 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $228.67 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,942,252 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

