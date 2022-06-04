HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 32,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,258. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.