Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,037. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

