Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $193.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

