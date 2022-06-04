Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $490.13.

NYSE:HUM traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

