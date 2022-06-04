Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $960,109.65

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $960,109.65 and approximately $100.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00301595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00066862 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005792 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.