Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.96

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.96 and traded as low as C$34.89. Hydro One shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 1,048,646 shares changing hands.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

